Prentiss Hubb leads Notre Dame to OT win over Boston College

Prentiss Hubb scored six points late in overtime to guide Notre Dame to a 99-95 win over visiting Boston College on Wednesday night in South Bend, Ind.

Dane Goodwin scored 23 points to lead the Fighting Irish (19-7, 12-3 ACC), who avoided a second loss to the Eagles (9-15, 4-10) this season. BC rolled to a 16-point home victory over Notre Dame on Dec. 3 but has lost 12 of 15 since.

Blake Wesley contributed 18 points for Notre Dame, while Nate Laszewski had 16. Three other Fighting Irish players scored in double figures, including Hubb (13 points).

DeMarr Langford (23 points) and Jaeden Zackery (18) were the top scorers for the Eagles, who had three players foul out on the night. Makai Ashton-Langford and Brevin Galloway chipped in 17 points apiece.

Notre Dame took an early five-point lead in overtime without the benefit of a field goal, as Paul Atkinson Jr. made 3 of 4 foul shots and Laszewski knocked down a pair. BC got within 93-92 on Kanye Jones’ 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, but Hubb’s jumper in the paint extended the Irish’s lead to 95-92 with 10 seconds to go.

The Eagles kept clawing away, but Hubb drained four free throws in the final seven seconds to seal the win.

The teams went back-and-forth late in regulation, as the game was tied at 80, 82, 84 and 86 in the final three minutes. Wesley’s layup with 13 seconds left put Notre Dame ahead 86-84, but Ashton-Langford answered with a coast-to-coast layup with 8.2 seconds to play.

Wesley’s missed jumper sent the game to overtime.

Goodwin was the star of the first half with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including three 3-pointers. However, the Eagles still led 43-39 at the break after shooting 60.7 percent in the opening 20 minutes.

The game was tight throughout the second half, particularly late in the session.

Langford knocked down a jumper before he and Zackery each converted three-point plays 34 seconds apart to put BC in front 72-69. Zackery made a 3-pointer shortly thereafter, and Langford’s dunk with 4 1/2 to play created a 78-73 margin in favor of the visitors, but the Irish finally caught up at 80-80.

