Preds get back on track, hold off Sabres

Juuse Saros made 33 saves and the visiting Nashville Predators defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Sunday night.

Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who had lost two straight after winning six in a row. Saros made 12 saves in the third period as Nashville protected its 2-1 lead.

Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, who have lost three straight to matching their longest losing streak of the season. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves.

Both teams were playing the second game of back-to-backs.

Nashville went 0-for-1 on the power play. Buffalo did not have a power play, but Olofsson’s goal came on a penalty shot.

Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 9:40 of the first period. He got to the puck in the left circle immediately after Nashville won a faceoff and fired a wrist shot that deflected in off the post for his 13th goal of the season.

Trenin increased the lead to 2-0 a little over a minute later when he redirected Colton Sissons’ shot past Luukkonen at 10:54 after the Sabres turned the puck over in their own end.

Olofsson got the Sabres within 2-1 at 10:02 of the second period. After Jeremy Lauzon tripped him during a breakaway, a penalty shot was awarded and Olofsson beat Saros. It was Olofsson’s second career penalty-shot goal

With just under 13 minutes remaining in the third period, Dylan Cozens was robbed by Saros, who made a pad save on a point-blank shot in front of the net.

Forsberg had a breakaway attempt midway through the third period but wasn’t able to get the backhand shot on net.

Sabres forward Alex Tuch left the game midway through the third period with an apparent injury.

The Sabres pulled Luukkonen for the extra attacker with over two minutes remaining but could not get the equalizer.

