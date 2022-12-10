4 bold predictions for San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tom Brady’s ‘homecoming’

Week 14 will mark Tom Brady’s return to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers for just the second time in his storied 23-year career. Expectedly, it’s become a week of endless TB12 chatter with an impressive range.

Brady reminisced about fond memories of growing up in San Mateo as a California kid who loved Joe Montana and going to 49ers games. When Brady ramped things up to the present day, things took a bit of a turn, noting how he is no longer a 49ers fan and how that love turned to hate after being skipped over six times by the team.

Jokingly, of course. We think. Because only Tom Brady would know San Francisco has had exactly six opportunities to acquire him.

The game itself is an interesting one. The oldest player in the NFL will be playing opposite “Mr. Irrelevant,” Brock Purdy, a 22-year-old making his first NFL start.

Purdy will be joining the incomparable list of Luke McCown, Matt Flynn, Tyler Palko, Jake Locker, EJ Manuel, and Luke Falk, who all made their very first NFL start against “The Goat.” As one might expect, those all resulted in debut losses.

Things happen to be just a little different in Purdy’s case. The rookie will be in no shortage of supreme help, as he’ll have the fortunate support of offensive weapons in literally every direction.

The biggest factor, though, might end up being whether or not likely Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nick Bosa will play. Though, regardless of whether or not we see Bosa, here are four bold predictions for what we could see take place on Sunday afternoon on FOX.

Mike Evans scores first touchdown since Week 4

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Believe it or not, four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans has not caught a touchdown pass since hauling in two against the Chiefs in a 41-31 shootout loss in Week 4.

It’s honestly hard to fathom, considering Evans had tallied 27 total touchdowns combined in the two seasons prior. One of those stats you have to look at a couple of times to fully gather that a clear red-zone favorite of Brady’s has gone over two months without seeing paydirt.

This one simply feels like the law of averages finally weighing out, even against the NFL’s top passing defense.

Related: 2022 NFL offense rankings: Top units and stats leaders ahead of Week 14

Talanoa Hufanga will intercept Tom Brady

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

This is not news, but Brady hasn’t exactly been blowing the doors down with his numbers this season. However, the 45-year-old legend has still managed to limit costly mistakes and has thrown just three interceptions. But — and this is crucial — two of those picks have come over the Buccaneers’ last three games.

With ball hawk safety Talanoa Hufanga roaming around and all that pressure TB12 will more than likely be facing, all it takes is one tipped ball for the second-year safety to come swooping in for a game-changing interception. It’s just what he does. “Huf” is constantly hunting for those moments and seemingly always coming up with a big play.

If it’s not him, I can almost guarantee it’ll end up being fellow safety Jimmie Ward or Deommodore Lenoir, both of whom had interceptions against Tua Tagovailoa in Week 13.

Related: 2022 NFL defense rankings: Week 14 fantasy defense rankings, NFL defensive stats

Christian McCaffrey scores two touchdowns, maybe more

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

While Brock Purdy is still getting accustomed to being “The Guy” for the 49ers, he’ll be doing so in the comfy confines of Levi’s Stadium once again in Week 14. Making things very comfortable for Purdy right out of the gate against the Dolphins was All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, who rushed the ball 17 times for 66 yards and hauled in eight receptions for 80 yards.

CMC will be relied upon heavily again, and for good reason. With him in the fold alongside Deebo Samuel, the 49ers now have the great fortune of starting two “widebacks,” making for a true pick-your-poison offense.

Considering McCaffrey has credited Purdy for making such a quick transition to the Niners’ offense, there’s no reason CMC won’t be seeing a ton of touches again, inevitably leading No. 23 to the end zone for a couple of scores if not more.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Joe Burrow shows his stripes, reaches top-five status

Tom Brady will throw more touchdowns than he’ll be sacked

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Remember, this is Tom Brady we’re talking about. Oftentimes, when it comes to TB12, that’s almost all you need to say.

He’s going to have a slew of friends and family in the stands cheering him on, as one might expect. It’s the hometown kid returning to play the team that has apparently snubbed him six times. Even if the 49ers are consistently bringing a strong rush on his already quick release, this man is not going to be tossed around like a rag doll in front of his parents. It just won’t happen. Yet, it’s easy to say that with confidence now, with Bosa still listed as questionable.

Nevertheless, under the unique circumstances and knowing Brady’s competitive nature, even if the chips are down, he’ll be going down slinging against the NFL’s best passing and rushing defense.

Related: NFL executives cite regression as part of the cause behind Tom Brady’s poor 2022 season