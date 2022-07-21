Predators sign F Nino Niederreiter to 2-year deal

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators continued their offseason splurge Thursday, signing free agent forward Nino Niederreiter to a two-year deal worth $8 million.

Niederreiter, 29, tallied 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) for the Hurricanes in 2021-22, his fourth season in Carolina. Niederreiter finished the season as Carolina’s third-leading goal scorer and had the fifth-most points among forwards.

Niederreiter has 368 points (181 goals, 187 assists) in 732 career games with the New York Islanders (2010-12), Minnesota Wild (2013-19) and Hurricanes. Niederreiter was selected No. 5 overall by the Isles in the 2010 draft.

Niederreiter is the latest in a slew of moves by the Predators, who have traded for Ryan McDonagh, extended Filip Forsberg, and signed Kevin Lankinen and Jeremy Lauzon. They also extended coach John Hynes for two more years.

The Predators made the Stanley Cup playoffs but were swept by the eventual champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

–Field Level Media