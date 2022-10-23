Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki released from hospital

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki is resting at home after being released from the hospital.

The team announced Sunday that Borowiecki was discharged from Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Saturday night with no major injuries.

Borowiecki, 33, was taken off the ice on a stretcher in the second period of Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in Nashville.

He was in an awkward position when he was checked into the boards by Flyers forward Morgan Frost in a routine play, with no penalty called. Borowiecki was conscious with movement in his extremities when he left the arena.

“His return to practice and game play is subject to further rest, observation and testing,” the team said Sunday.

Borowiecki has no points and 12 penalty minutes in four games this season, his third with Nashville and 12th in the NHL. He has 56 career points (15 goals, 41 assists) and 848 penalty minutes in 458 games with the Ottawa Senators and Predators.

–Field Level Media