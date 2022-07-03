Predators acquire defenseman Ryan McDonagh from Lightning

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators acquired Ryan McDonagh from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in exchange for fellow defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.

McDonagh, 33, spent parts of five seasons with the Lightning, helping them to two Stanley Cup titles (2020, 2021).

He has four seasons left on a seven-year, $47.25 million contract he signed with Tampa Bay on July 1, 2018. He has a no-trade clause.

“Ryan McDonagh is the ultimate team player who will bring experience and leadership to our lineup,” Predators general manager David Poile said. “A former captain of the New York Rangers, a two-time Stanley Cup winner and four-time Stanley Cup finalist, we couldn’t be more thrilled that he waived his no movement clause to come to Nashville. With the ability to play in any situation, he immediately strengthens our defensive corps.”

McDonagh recorded 26 points (four goals, 22 assists) in 71 games this past season. He has 337 points (71 goals, 266 assists) in 783 career games with the Rangers and Lightning.

Myers, 25, collected four points (one goal, three assists) in 27 games with Nashville.

He has totaled 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 142 career games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Predators.

Mismash, 23, posted 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 57 games last season with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.

–Field Level Media