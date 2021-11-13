Portland Trail Blazers’ star Damian Lillard (abdominal) out vs. Denver Nuggets

Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives for a layup attempt against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard will miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to a lower abdominal injury.

Lillard reportedly aggravated a recurring injury during Tuesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He played in games on Wednesday and Friday before the discomfort led to the decision to hold him out on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Lillard is averaging 20.0 points and 8.1 assists in 13 games this season. The scoring average is down significantly from the past two seasons when he averaged a career-best 30.0 in 2019-20 and 28.8 last season.

The six-time All-Star is making just 38 percent from the field and 26.8 from 3-point range. Both would be career lows over an entire season, and this is his lowest scoring output since his rookie season, when he scored 19 points a game.

Lillard played 38 minutes on Friday and had 20 points on 6-for-16 shooting in a 104-92 road victory over the Houston Rockets.

–Field Level Media