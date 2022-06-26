Playoff matchups set at Roobet Cup

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

All four decider matches in the group stage went the distance Sunday, setting the stage for playoff action at the Roobet Cup.

FaZe Clan defeated OG 2-1 in Group A, while Astralis beat Complexity in Group B, Eternal Fire eliminated MOUZ in Group C and 9z Team knocked out FURIA Esports in Group D by the same scores. Faze Clan, Eternal Fire and 9z all rallied to win via reverse sweeps.

The top two teams from each group advanced to the single-elimination playoffs, where matches are best-of-three. The winner of the $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will earn $150,000, with the grand final scheduled for Thursday.

After OG opened with a 16-11 win on Ancient, FaZe Clan answered with a 16-9 decision on Mirage and a 16-13 win on Overpass. Canada’s Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken led the winners with 71 kills and a plus-19 kills-deaths ratio.

Astralis sandwiched a 16-5 win on Inferno and a 16-9 victory on Nuke around a 16-11 loss to Complexity Gaming on Overpass. Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer paced Astralis with 67 kills and a plus-27 K-D differential.

Eternal Fire shrugged off an opening 16-2 loss on Nuke, storming back with 16-12 and 16-13 triumphs over MOUZ on Mirage and Inferno, respectively. Turkey’s Ozgur “woxic” Eker led EF with 69 kills and a plus-24 K-D differential.

FURIA began with a 16-11 win on Overpass, only to watch 9z Team rally with a 16-4 victory on Ancient and a clutch 19-17 overtime victory on Mirage. 9z got 69 kills from Chile’s David “dav1d” Tapia Maldonado and a plus -26 K-D ratio from Brazil’s Lucas “nqz” Soares.

Two quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Monday:

–BIG vs. Eternal Fire

–Cloud9 vs. 9z Team

Two quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Tuesday:

–ENCE vs. FaZe Clan

–forZe vs. Astralis

Roobet Cup prize pool

1. $150,000

2. $50,000

3-4. $15,000

5-8. $5,000

9-12. no money – OG, Complexity Gaming, MOUZ, FURIA Esports

13-16. no money — Entropiq, Movistar Riders, Imperial Esports, Outsiders

–Field Level Media