Players vote Patrick Mahomes as NFL’s best player, but who’s No. 2?

NFL players have voted on the top 100 players since 2011. Usually this list sparks a great debate over the NFL’s best player, but there’s little question that the honor belongs to Patrick Mahomes after winning two Super Bowls in the past two seasons.

However, the conversation for the league’s second-best player could stir up some heated discussion. While quarterbacks are undoubtedly the most valuable players in football, talent is talent, and the players have spoken.

According to his peers, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has been voted as the NFL’s second-best player. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts came in third. Here’s the rest of the top ten:

Patrick Mahomes Justin Jefferson Jalen Hurts Nick Bosa Travis Kelce Joe Burrow Tyreek Hill Josh Allen Micah Parsons Chris Jones

Mahomes lands at No. 1 for the second time in the past three seasons. Last year’s No. 1 ranked player was Tom Brady.

Four quarterbacks in the top ten comes as no surprise, even if that means three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald just missed the cut. Donald came in at 11th place. The top ten features seven offensive players and three on defense. Four have a Super Bowl ring, all coming with the Kansas City Chiefs, even though Tyreek Hill has since joined the Miami Dolphins.

