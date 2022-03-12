Play resuming at rain-delayed Players tournament

Sam Ryder walks off the ninth green after making par to complete his 3-under 69 at The Players Championship at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2022. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]Pxl 20220311 154110203

Play at The Players Championship will resume at noon ET on Saturday.

Rain forced the postponement of the first round on Thursday, with Friday’s second round washed out because of unplayable course conditions at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The area saw three inches of rain over a 36-hour period.

The PGA Tour said crews started at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to get the course ready.

Round 1 @THEPLAYERSChamp will resume at noon ET. Check the Weather Hub presented by @Travelers for the latest forecast. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2022

The first wave of players will tee off Saturday between noon and 2:01 p.m. The second wave will go off the tees from 5-7:01 p.m.

Still to finish Thursday’s first round are 47 players, including defending champion Justin Thomas and world No. 2 Collin Morikawa.

Among those who concluded the first round, Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge are the leaders at 6-under 66.

While no schedule has been announced, tournament organizers plan to conclude play on Monday.

–Field Level Media