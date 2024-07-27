Pittsburgh Steelers coach upsets George Pickens on first day of training camp

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers started training camp on Thursday. Russell Wilson wasn’t able to join his new teammates due to a mild calf injury. But George Pickens was back in action, and he was joined by Justin Fields on the first-team offense.

Fields drew some rave reviews for his performance during 7-on-7 drills. But what Steelers fans likely didn’t expect was to hear that Pickens drew criticism from new receivers coach Zach Azzanni.

Pickens, who led the Steelers in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns, is expected to take another leap in his third season. After a 1,140-yard season, the Steelers are rightfully expecting big things from their 23-yard receiver, but he’s reportedly not off to the greatest start during camp.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR coach bothered by George Pickens’ performance early on

Let’s just say new Pittsburgh Steelers receivers coach Zach Azzanni and George Pickens didn’t get off to the best start on day one of training camp. According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Azzanni and Pickens got into a noticeably “heated exchange.”

The incident occurred late in practice after Azzanni was disappointed with the way Pickens executed one of his assignments. The report doesn’t indicate whether it happened during a play where he was operating as a route-runner, catching passes, or being asked to block.

However, after the heated exchange, Pickens became “visibly upset.” As mentioned, this is the first year Azzanni has worked with Pickens. He joined the Steelers after being with the New York Jets last season.

The Steelers moved on from previous receivers coach Frisman Jackson, who held the job for two seasons. He has since landed the same position with the Seattle Seahawks, where he’ll work with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Meanwhile, Pickens and Azzanni are stuck with each other. Pickens may not be used to Azzanni’s brash style, but if he takes the criticism in stride, he should have no trouble reaching the sky-high potential the Steelers know he’s capable of.

