NFL insider adds fuel to rumors Pittsburgh Steelers will lose Russell Wilson to Las Vegas Raiders this spring

A notable NFL insider added more fuel to recent rumors Russell Wilson could pass on a return to the Pittsburgh Steelers to join former coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas.

There is no denying that when Russell Wilson took over the Steelers’ offense in Week 7, he elevated it to a level that Justin Fields could not. While the former Chicago Bears first-round pick played well, Wilson brought an improved passing attack that the team badly needed.

The Seattle Seahawks legend was a difference maker and winning five of his first seven games as the team’s starting QB was proof of that. But, his performance in their four-game losing skid to end the season can’t be overlooked. And while he played well in their Wild Card Round loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he is far from a lock to be back in Pittsburgh next season.

Adding to that narrative was recent speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders could potentially be a suitor for his services in NFL free agency. His former Seahawks mentor, Pete Carroll, being hired as their new head coach has only intensified that discourse.

Well, on Wednesday, Bleacher Report NFL insider James Palmer added fuel to the rumors with some new insight on Wilson possibly joining the Raiders this spring.

Russell Wilson stats (2024): 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 63.7 completion %, 95.6 passer rating

Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest threat to re-signing Russell Wilson the Las Vegas Raiders?

“A reunion between Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson is legitimate news. It’s not fodder. It is real, to my understanding. I’ve been told that,” Palmer said during a Wednesday livestream. “Does Russell having multiple options change things for him this offseason? This is an organization he had an interest in in the past. This is someone who had him playing the best football of his career. Would he think going back there and working with Pete Carroll, and possibly Darrell Bevell — who interviewed for their offensive coordinator job and was a five-time Pro Bowler with — does he feel like this at 36 is the best way to resurrect his career?

“Does that change how things are in Pittsburgh? There are other things Pittsburgh would like to do with their roster. Perhaps Fields is cheaper and if you feel like there are similarities between the two, ‘Russ you can go to Vegas.’ I don’t think Vegas would be a terrible landing spot for Russ.”

Russell Wilson contract projection: Two years, $23.5 million

Palmer added that Carroll has a coaching style that is all about making things easier on the quarterback. But also Wilson may be a fallback option if they can’t get a top QB prospect in April’s NFL Draft. It certainly puts the Pittsburgh Steelers in a tough position heading into 2025.

They have the 25th pick in the draft. It is possible they could take a player like Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart with that selection and look to have Fields be a short-term placeholder while they develop a rookie QB.

