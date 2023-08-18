Pittsburgh Steelers top pick Broderick Jones reportedly struggling, unlikely to play early in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Broderick Jones, jumping over the New York Jets to land the top offensive tackle with the 14th overall pick. Thus far, Pittsburgh reportedly isn’t seeing the level of play it wanted from its first-round pick.

Jones, a two-time national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs, was viewed as one of the best offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft. Once Paris Johnson Jr., Darnell Wright and Peter Skoronski came off the board, Jones became the best offensive lineman and Pittsburgh quickly jumped up to land him.

Broderick Jones height and weight: 6-foot-5, 311 pounds

Jones reported to Steelers’ training camp as the favorite to be their starting left tackle in Week 1. He would be competing with Dan Moore Jr, a 2021 fourth-round pick who Pro Football Focus graded as the 57th-best tackle in the NFL last season.

For Jones, an All-SEC selection in 2022, the position battle had odds in his favor. However, the 22-year-old lineman has reportedly struggled in training camp and has lost any opportunity to be a starting offensive lineman for Pittsburgh when the regular season kicks off in September.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic has been in attendance for Pittsburgh’s practices throughout training camp. In his evaluation of winners and losers, Jones was chosen as one of the players that has hurt his stock the most during Steelers training camp.

“Jones had every opportunity to come into camp and steal the starting job away from Moore. It doesn’t appear he will do that, or that the Steelers want that. Jones is still learning the nuances of playing offensive line in the NFL, and it is going to take time. It’s nothing he did or didn’t do. It’s more the expectations many had for him.” Mark Kaboly on Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones

Related: Le’Veon Bell reveals biggest regret with Pittsburgh Steelers

Jones’s failure to win the starting job would seemingly not bode well for the Steelers offense in 2023 based on how Moore Jr. performed last season. However, Kaboly also noted that Moore has been one of the standouts in practices thanks to a body transformation and improved technique.

Reports out of Pittsburgh this summer on the offense have also been very positive. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett is viewed as a breakout candidate, while wide receiver George Pickens has showcased vastly improved route-running and is poised to become a more well-rounded player this fall.

As long as the offense improves this season, allowing the Steelers to complete for a playoff spot, Pittsburgh will likely be fine with the 2023 campaign being a year of development for Jones.