Pittsburgh Steelers made effort to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

As star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was working on narrowing down finalists for his next team, the Pittsburgh Steelers tried to get involved in the bidding process.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports it was too late, as OBJ had already been focused on other offers.

For what it’s worth, Beckham has one career 100-yard receiving game against Mike Tomlin’s Steelers, but it was when OBJ was still a member of the New York Giants, back in 2016. The Steelers never even allowed a touchdown to Beckham, yet they fully understand what he’s capable of.

It’s interesting that an AFC North rival team had an interest in signing a player who couldn’t break out with the Cleveland Browns. Granted, the Steelers are battling some injury issues at wideout, with JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the season and Chase Claypool set to miss multiple weeks with a toe injury.

Still, their interest shows what several other teams around the league feel about Beckham’s post-Browns career. Despite no longer looking like a superstar with Baker Mayfield, maybe there’s still some Odell-magic inside.

If Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay can help unlock that hidden ability within OBJ, the Los Angeles Rams may have just stumbled into a top-10 receiver duo, even after suffering the loss of Robert Woods for the season.