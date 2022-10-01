3 Pittsburgh Steelers keys to victory against New York Jets, including what Mitch Trubisky must do

It is rare that a Week 4 game can be considered a must-win. However, with the gauntlet the Pittsburgh Steelers have to run in October and the first half of November, their matchup against the New York Jets is one they must have. Here is what they have to do to avoid a 1-3 start and a potentially early end to their season.

Pittsburgh Steelers must get pressure on Zach Wilson

Pittsburgh hasn’t generated near enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks over the last two games. The Steelers didn’t register a sack on Mac Jones in Week 2 and lacked any sort of pressure on the former No. 15 overall pick. This allowed Jones to methodically nickel and dime the Steelers secondary to death and ultimately give the Patriots the Week 2 win.

The Steelers netted two sacks against the Browns, but again, the pressure was largely nonexistent. This allowed Jacoby Brissett to look like a Pro Bowler all night, and the Steelers lost their second straight game. Pittsburgh has the benefit of playing Zach Wilson, who is making his season debut after suffering a knee injury in the preseason. Wilson has a cannon, and he can move. Pressure is of the utmost importance for the Steelers defense this week.

Steelers offense must play up-tempo

Pittsburgh started off strong against the Browns in Week 3. They moved the ball into the red zone and converted those trips into two touchdowns, holding a 14-13 lead going into halftime. The second half, though, was the type Steelers fans have grown to hate — very bland, very vanilla.

Dump offs and short runs dominated the play sheet, resulting in a ton of short drives leading to punts, which puts their exhausted defense back onto the field, begging them to be the ones to make a play.

Pittsburgh managed just one field goal the rest of the game and was outscored 16-3 in the second half as their offense dwindled to nothing. Matt Canada needs to get away from his predictable play calling and spice up the offense. Going hand-in-hand with that, Mitch Trubisky needs to see the field better, especially if the Jets zero in on Najee Harris and the run game.

Coach Tomlin’s crew must play complimentary football

The defense has carried the Steelers thus far. Offensively, this needs to be the game in which they begin carrying their load. The Jets have given up 27 points per game to this point in the season, and the Steelers have the skill position players to put up points.

Trubisky needs to make good decisions, but also let the ball fly. Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens- all of these guys have big-play ability if given the chance. Not only do they need big gains, they need sustained drives in order to keep their defense fresh. If they can play a good all-around game, their chances of winning look strong.

This is Mitch Trubisky’s last stand. His next poor performance could be his last, as the calls for Kenny Pickett grow louder with every incomplete pass and each lackluster defeat.

