Pittsburgh Steelers fans create petition to abandon Acrisure Stadium name

The Pittsburgh Steelers played at Heinz Field for 21 years, with thousands of fans growing fond of the football stadium’s name for the past two decades. But Heinz Field is no more, with the team announcing on July 11 that they will now be playing at the same stadium, only it will be called something else.

The new name is Acrisure Stadium, but locals don’t seem to like the change, with several complaints coming in over the past few days. One fan even went so far as to create a petition, hoping to spark change. But will it make an impact?

Pittsburgh Steelers stadium name change petition gaining traction

Daniel Sass is the name credited with starting the ‘Steelers stadium name change‘ petition, which has generated over 3,500 signatures at the time of this posting. It appears Daniel’s sole goal is to have the new stadium be named ‘anything’ other than Acrisure Stadium, and it looks like he has a few thousand supporters who would agree.

The petition comically states, “An out-of-state sponsor comes in and inflicts this name change on us that isn’t even easy to pronounce.” Sass closes out the petition by pleading for a name change, even going back to Three Rivers Stadium, which was the team’s home from 1970-2000.

While many may be upset by the recent events in Pittsburgh, now that the 15-year contract worth over $10 million per season with Acrisure appears official, chances are there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

Oh well. Who cares, call it Heinz Field if you want. It doesn’t really matter. The official name will be Acrisure Stadium, whether you like it or not. Some would prefer the Steelers could still call Three Rivers Stadium home, but that bridge burned in 2000 with the move to Heinz.

Even if there’s no more ketchup or mustard in the Heinz Field bottle, Chris Hoffman of CBS reports that the Steelers trying to find a way to continue their relationship with the local ketchup company. But the football stadium still won’t be called Heinz Field, sorry folks. But Art Rooney II did say the current ketchup bottles that sit atop the scoreboard could stick around.

“Who knows, the ketchup bottles could be part of that. We’ll see,” Rooney said.

Maybe home can still feel like home after all, even if Ben Roethlisberger‘s playing days are done.

