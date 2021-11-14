fbpx
·
Published November 14, 2021

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evan Rodrigues fined for dangerous trip

Nov 4, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 4, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues has been fined $2,500 by the NHL for a dangerous trip on Ottawa Senators forward Zach Sanford.

The amount is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Rodrigues tripped Sanford during the third period of the Penguins’ 6-3 setback to the Senators on Saturday in Ottawa. He was not whistled for a penalty on the play.

Rodrigues, 28, collected two goals and one assist in the game. He has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games this season.

Feb 13, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki (90) lines up for a face off against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Also Read:
Nashville Predators’ Mark Borowiecki to have hearing with NHL

–Field Level Media

Share: