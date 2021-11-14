Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evan Rodrigues fined for dangerous trip

Nov 4, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues has been fined $2,500 by the NHL for a dangerous trip on Ottawa Senators forward Zach Sanford.

The amount is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Rodrigues tripped Sanford during the third period of the Penguins’ 6-3 setback to the Senators on Saturday in Ottawa. He was not whistled for a penalty on the play.

Rodrigues, 28, collected two goals and one assist in the game. He has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games this season.

