Pittsburgh Penguins activate Sidney Crosby, three others from COVID protocol

The Pittsburgh Penguins activated superstar captain Sidney Crosby from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol ahead of Sunday’s game against the host Washington Capitals.

Defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel were also activated from the protocol for Pittsburgh, which assigned forward Drew O’Connor, defensemen Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Juuso Riikola and goaltender Louis Domingue to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

Crosby, 34, has missed five games while in the NHL COVID-19 protocol. The three-time Stanley Cup winner contracted the virus after playing in the Penguins’ 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 30.

Dumoulin, 30, has one assist for his lone point in eight games this season.

Pettersson, 25, has four points (one goal, three assists) and a team-best plus-7 rating in nine games in 2021-22.

Ruhwedel, 31, has yet to record a point in nine games this season.

