Pitt wins despite furious rally by Syracuse

Blake Hinson recorded 25 points and 13 rebounds as visiting Pitt survived an intense comeback attempt by Syracuse and held on for an 84-82 victory Tuesday.

The Panthers (9-4) led by 20 with under 11 minutes left before the Orange (8-5) chipped away over the next five-plus minutes. Quadir Copeland’s four-point play capped a 20-7 surge by the hosts, bringing them within 79-72 with five minutes left.

Syracuse’s Judah Mintz (24 points) knocked down a jumper with 2:15 to play, and Joe Girard (16 points) followed with a 3-pointer to get the Orange within 81-77.

The margin was still four when Girard’s 3-pointer made it an 83-82 game with 29 seconds remaining.

Jamarius Burton committed an offensive foul on the other end, giving the ball back to the Orange. However, Mintz committed a turnover and, after Hinson made 1-of-2 free throws, Mintz misfired on a jumper as the game ended.

Nelly Cummings chipped in 22 points and six assists for Pitt, which has won eight of its last nine games. Greg Elliott added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Mintz rounded out his evening with five rebounds, five steals and four assists, while Copeland registered 10 points and Jesse Edwards collected eight points, nine rebounds and six blocks. The Orange had won their previous five games.

The Panthers trailed 10-7 early before creating some separation with a 16-2 run that featured two 3-pointers by Cummings and one apiece from Burton and Hinson.

Later in the half, Syracuse used an 8-3 mini-burst to get within 34-27 with 4 1/2 minutes left. Pitt regained a double-digit lead, but Symir Torrence’s bucket in the waning seconds brought the Orange within 41-33 at the break.

The margin was still eight early in the second half when Burton and Elliott made back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 14.

Several minutes later, the Panthers used a 10-2 burst – capped by Burton’s three-point play – to extend their cushion to 18.

Hinson’s jumper put the visitors ahead 72-52 with 10:45 to go.

