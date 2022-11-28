Pitt coasts past Northwestern behind Blake Hinson

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Hinson had a game-high 22 points and eight rebounds to lead five Panthers in double figures as Pitt cruised to an 87-58 victory over Northwestern on Monday in Evanston, Ill.

Hinson shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, in addition to tallying five assists, while Greg Elliott posted 18 points and four rebounds. Nelly Cummings chipped in 17 points, six assists and four rebounds, with Jamarius Burton finishing with 14 points, a game-high seven assists and three rebounds.

The Panthers (5-3), who led by as many as 32 points in the second half en route to their fourth straight win, shot 26 of 54 (48.1 percent) from the field, including an impressive 14 of 22 (63.6 percent) from 3-point range. Pitt outrebounded the Wildcats 41-30.

Northwestern (5-2) was led by Chase Audige’s 14 points, while Boo Buie added 10 points, five assists and three rebounds. Robbie Beran finished with eight points and four rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 21 of 61 (34.4 percent) from the field, including 10 of 32 (31.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

After leading 37-28 at halftime, the Panthers put the game away by opening the second half on a 17-5 run to take a 54-33 lead following Cummings’ 3-pointer with 15:28 left.

After Northwestern took a 14-13 lead on Brooks Barnhizer’s free throw with 8:33 left in the first half, the Panthers took control of the game. Pitt countered with a 14-2 run to take a 27-16 lead after consecutive 3-pointers by Cummings with 4:57 left before halftime.

Cummings scored 10 first-half points and Hinson added nine for the Panthers, who shot 11 of 25 (44 percent) from the floor, including an impressive 6 of 10 (60 percent) from 3-point range, in the opening 20 minutes.

Northwestern was led by Beran’s eight points, while Buie and Audige each added seven.

The Wildcats shot 10 of 32 (31.3 percent) from the field, including 5 of 15 (33.3 percent) from distance before halftime.

