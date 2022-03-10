Pistons visit Jayson Tatum and streaking Celtics

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) reach for a loose ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics aim for a fifth consecutive win Friday night when they conclude their four-game season series against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

After sweeping a three-game homestand last week, Boston hit the road Wednesday and beat Charlotte 115-101 to improve to 15-2 in its last 17 games.

On the heels of a 54-point performance Sunday against Brooklyn, Jayson Tatum again led the way for the Celtics with 44 points on 16-of-24 shooting against the Hornets.

“It’s crazy to hear all the chants in there tonight in a road game,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “At the same time, when guys are doing something special like Jayson is, you are going to hear those chants from a home or road crowd.”

Tatum scored 16 in the fourth quarter and his 135 total over a three-game span broke his own franchise record.

Tatum continued his torrid stretch to pace the offense, but all five of Boston’s starters scored in double figures. Jaylen Brown posted 15 points, Al Horford (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Robert Williams (11 points, 11 rebounds) both had double-doubles, and Marcus Smart logged 12 points and a game-high nine assists.

Thirty of Boston’s 46 field goals were assisted. Eight of those helpers belonged to Derrick White, who also scored 11 points off the bench.

Williams grabbed seven of the team’s 16 offensive rebounds.

“That’s what it is going to take going forward,” Udoka said. “You can’t rely on one guy, two guys to score all the points. We want to have an unselfish team that plays a good, appealing brand of basketball, and I think we are doing that. We are making the extra pass and getting guys wide-open looks. That’s all you can ask for.”

Detroit had a season-high three-game winning streak snapped with Wednesday’s 114-108 home loss to Chicago.

The Pistons turned it over 16 times and were outscored 30-17 in the fourth quarter. Cade Cunningham logged a team-high 22 points and six assists in Detroit’s first loss since March 1 at Washington.

“We played well tonight but now when you get the spotlight on you, you’ve got to continue to do things well the entire game,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “… (Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is) playing at a high level and they were playing with a level of desperation down the stretch.”

Wednesday marked the fifth straight game with at least 20 points for Cunningham. No other NBA rookie has put together more than three in a row this season.

Killian Hayes (right adductor contusion) and Isaiah Stewart (bone bruise on right knee) were absent from Detroit’s last game.

The road team has captured the first three games of the head-to-head series, all in February. The last meeting in Boston was Feb. 16, a 112-111 Pistons win.

On Feb. 26, it was a 113-104 win for the Celtics in Detroit. Brown scored 27 points, and Tatum added 26 and a team-high 11 rebounds in what was Boston’s seventh straight road victory.

The Celtics’ last loss was the one that broke their road streak. They dropped a 128-107 game at Indiana on Feb. 27.

–Field Level Media