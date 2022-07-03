fbpx
Published July 3, 2022

Pistons sign guard Buddy Boeheim to two-year deal

Mar 5, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) tries to move past Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons signed guard Buddy Boeheim to a two-way contract.

The team did not announce details of the deal with the 6-foot-6 guard.

Boeheim, 22, wasn’t drafted after four seasons at Syracuse, where he played for his father, Basketball Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim. Buddy started 94 of his 122 games with the Orange, and last season, he averaged an Atlantic Coast Conference-leading 19.2 points to go with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Under terms of the contract, Boeheim can split time between the Pistons and the Motor City Cruise of the G League.

He will play for the Pistons squad in the NBA summer league.

–Field Level Media

