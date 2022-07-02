Pistons sign fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons signed former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey to a contract on Saturday.

The team did not disclose terms of the deal for Ivey, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Ivey, 20, will introduce himself by tossing out a ceremonial first pitch Saturday afternoon at Comerica Park prior to the Detroit Tigers’ game against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

The 6-foot-4 Ivey earned second team All-America honors last season, averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Boilermakers.

Ivey led Purdue to a 29-8 record and a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

He made the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2020-21 after averaging 11.1 points per game.

–Field Level Media