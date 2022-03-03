Pistons hang on for win over Raptors

Mar 3, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots for a basket past Toronto Raptors center Kham Birch (24) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Jerami Grant scored 16 of his 26 points in the first half and the visiting Detroit Pistons held on to defeat the Toronto Raptors 108-106 Thursday night.

Cade Cunningham added 22 points and 12 rebounds and had a key block in the final seconds for the Pistons, who led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter. Detroit swept the three-game season series between the teams for the second straight season.

Saddiq Bey scored 23 points for the Pistons, who have won four of their past six games overall. Hamidou Diallo added 11 points and Isaiah Stewart had 10.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes added 21 points and 10 rebounds, Precious Achiuwa scored 18, Gary Trent Jr. 14 and Malachi Flynn 11.

Toronto coach Nick Nurse was ejected with 2:27 to play in the third quarter after being whistled for two technical fouls.

The Pistons took a 14-point advantage into the fourth.

Toronto started the final period with an 11-3 run. Bey’s jumper increased Detroit’s lead to eight with 7:35 to play. Barnes sank bank shot, cutting the gap to four with 4:55 to go.

The lead reached eight on Grant’s two free throws with 3:02 left. Trent made a technical foul shot and Siakam hit two free throws to trim the deficit to five with 2:48 remaining.

Cunningham made a tip-in for a seven-point lead, but Achiuwa made a 3-pointer and Siakam hit a short jumper to reduce the difference to 106-104 with 56.1 seconds left.

Achiuwa made one of two free throws with 37.7 seconds left to cut the lead to one. Bey made a tough layup with 14.2 seconds to go. After Toronto missed on two shots, Achiuwa made one free throw with 0.7 seconds remaining, then missed the second attempt as the game ended.

Detroit led 31-22 after one quarter.

Trent hit a 3-pointer just before halftime, cutting the Pistons’ lead to 60-57.

Grant’s 3-pointer bumped the lead to 18 with 4:09 left in the third, and Detroit led 91-77 entering the fourth.

Toronto was without OG Anunoby (finger), Fred VanVleet (knee) and Thaddeus Young (non-COVID illness).

Detroit was without Marvin Bagley III (ankle).

–Field Level Media