Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III to miss time with knee injury

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III avoided a serious knee injury on Tuesday but is expected to miss time to start the regular season, per reports.

Bagley III was helped to the locker room with Detroit trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder 3-0 less than one minute into the first quarter on Tuesday. He went to the floor and grabbed for his right knee in a non-contact incident.

Bagley, acquired from the Sacramento Kings in February, signed a three-year, $37 million contract as a restricted free agent with the Pistons in June.

He averaged 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 18 games with Detroit in 2021-22.

The second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bagley has played in 166 games (77 starts) in four seasons with the Kings and Pistons, averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.7 blocks.

