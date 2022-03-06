Pistons bid for elusive three-game win streak, host Hawks

Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

A three-game winning streak doesn’t sound like a big deal. For the Detroit Pistons, it would rank as a major accomplishment.

The Pistons haven’t won three straight since a five-game winning streak from March 2-10 during the 2018-19 season. They’ll look to end that drought on Monday when they shoot for the third consecutive victory while hosting the Atlanta Hawks.

Detroit ended last week with two narrow victories. The Pistons held off a late Toronto charge in a 108-106 road triumph on Thursday, then finished their home game against Indiana on Friday with a 12-1 run to collect a 111-106 win.

Overall, Detroit has won five of its last seven games.

“You could just sense the energy, how everything has shifted for us right now — the joy,” center Isaiah Stewart said. “You guys see the difference, but there’s definitely been a change.”

Lineup stability has facilitated the improvement. After Jerami Grant recovered from a thumb injury, coach Dwane Casey settled on a starting five of Grant and Saddiq Bey at forward, Stewart at center, and Cory Joseph and dynamic rookie Cade Cunningham in the backcourt.

Over the last seven games, Cunningham is averaging 20.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also has the ball in his hands during crunch time.

“Great player. I think everybody knows that,” reserve forward Marvin Bagley III said of last year’s top pick in the draft, “You can see how he plays the game at his pace. He’s a beast out there.”

Bagley has also given the club a nice boost since being acquired from Sacramento at the trade deadline. He’s averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 22.2 minutes in five games with Detroit. Bagley contributed 18 points and eight rebounds against the Pacers after missing three games with an ankle sprain.

Bagley feels grateful for the fresh start.

“When I first got here, the energy was good,” he said. “You can feel it. You can feel how everybody’s connecting. On the road, team dinners, coming together. It’s a great feeling. I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The Hawks have also won their last two games and five of their last seven. They defeated Chicago 130-124 on Thursday and Washington 117-114 the following night.

With a win over the Pistons, they can reach the .500 mark for the first time since they were 14-14 on Dec. 15.

Trae Young is averaging 34.0 points and 9.5 assists over the last four games.

Forward De’Andre Hunter heated up last week, supplying 44 points in the two victories.

“I wouldn’t ever say I lost my confidence, just had a couple bad games,” Hunter said. “But definitely feels good when shots are going in. … The greatest players in the world have bad games, so I just put a lot of work in. So I’m never not confident in myself.”

Atlanta got one of its top players back in action on Friday. John Collins returned after a seven-game absence due to a right foot strain and had nine points and six rebounds in 25 minutes.

“It was good,” Collins said of his foot. “Sort of the same thing, sort of stiff, just trying to get it back used to NBA movement, cuts, contact, all that good stuff. So no complaints.’

Young poured in 32 points in the Hawks’ 122-104 victory over the Pistons on Oct. 25. Atlanta will return to Detroit on March 23.

–Field Level Media