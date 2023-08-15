Pirates use big 7th inning to sink Mets

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Pinch hitter Jack Suwinski drew a tiebreaking bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning for the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, who went on to beat the New York Mets 7-4 on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series.

The Pirates blew the game open with six runs in the seventh on their way to winning for the third time in their last eight games. The Mets had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Pirates were limited to one run — via Liover Peguero’s second-inning homer — over the first six innings despite collecting four hits and drawing seven walks against David Peterson and Jose Butto (0-2).

Andrew McCutchen walked leading off the seventh against Butto, who gave up a double to Connor Joe and struck out Henry Davis before walking Peguero. Grant Hartwig entered in relief and walked Suwinski before plunking Jared Triolo. Peguero raced home on a passed ball and Jason Delay (two-RBI double) and Bryan Reynolds (RBI triple) added insurance hits.

The Mets scored three times in the bottom of the inning on DJ Stewart’s two-run homer and Jonathan Arauz’s solo shot to right field.

Colin Selby (1-0), the Pirates’ first reliever, earned the win. Colin Holderman threw a perfect eighth inning and David Bednar earned his 25th save with a one-hit ninth.

Joe and Ke’Bryan Hayes each reached base four times for the Pirates.

Brandon Nimmo had two hits, including a home run, for the Mets. Stewart also had two hits.

Pirates starter Bailey Falter gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings.

Peterson allowed one run on three hits and six walks while striking out five over 3 2/3 innings. He worked out of two-on, two-out jams in the first and second before leaving the bases loaded in the third.

–Field Level Media