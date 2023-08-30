Pirates sweep Royals, Andre Jackson gets first win

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski homered supporting Andre Jackson’s first career victory as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the host Kansas City Royals 4-1 Wednesday evening, completing a three-game series sweep.

Jackson (1-1) struck out seven of the first 10 batters faced. He completed 5 2/3 innings, allowing a run on two hits and two walks with the career-high seven strikeouts.

Reynolds opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning, his 19th, against Angel Zerpa (1-3). Zerpa was making a spot start in place of Brady Singer, whose scheduled start was skipped due to arm fatigue.

Consecutive doubles by Liover Peguero and Vinny Capra, followed by Suwinski’s RBI single, increased the Pirates’ lead to 3-0 in the second inning. Capra’s hit produced his first career RBI.

Suwinski’s 436-foot solo shot to center in the seventh — his 22nd home run — capped the scoring.

Zerpa exited with two out in the sixth inning, throwing a career-high 5 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Bobby Witt Jr. opened the fourth with his 27th homer, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Four Pittsburgh relievers shut out Kansas City on two hits over the final 3 1/3 innings. David Bednar pitched around a leadoff triple in the ninth to garner his 29th save.

The Pirates earned their first series sweep on the road since taking three from Colorado April 17-19 and have now won six of their last 10.

The Royals have lost 13 of 15 and suffered their 12th series sweep of the season. Kansas City has scored 13 runs while hitting .169 during in losing six straight.

The Royals haven’t won a series since consecutive series sweeps of the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets July 28-Aug. 3, going without a series win in eight consecutive series while posting a major league-worst 6-19 record in the span.

Salvador Perez was a late scratch from Kansas City’s lineup due to upper back and neck tightness.

