Pirates sock four home runs, double up Brewers

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Newly acquired Alfonso Rivas belted a three-run homer and the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates went deep three more times to pound out an 8-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Rivas, acquired in the deadline deal that sent pitcher Rich Hill and designated hitter Ji Man Choi to the San Diego Padres, finished a double short of the cycle while playing in his second game with the Pirates.

Pittsburgh scored three runs in each of the first two innings thanks to homers by Rivas and Henry Davis off Colin Rea (5-5), who allowed six runs on eight hits in four innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out two.

The Pirates opened the sixth with back-to-back solo homers off Bryse Wilson by Josh Palacios, his third, and Bryan Reynolds, his 13th, to make it 8-3.

Mark Cahna’s RBI single made it 8-4 in the seventh, but the Brewers left the bases loaded.

Yerry De Los Santos (1-1) got his first career win with a scoreless fifth inning in relief of rookie starter Quinn Priester.

Despite the loss, Milwaukee maintained its half-game lead in the National League Central over the Cincinnati Reds, who lost 6-3 at Washington in 10 innings.

The Pirates converted a lucky bounce into their first-inning runs. Jack Suwinski walked with two outs and Davis followed with an apparent inning-ending bouncer up the middle, but the ball ricocheted off second base, putting runners on the corners. Rivas then lined a 3-2 pitch 403 feet to left-center for his first home run of the season.

Milwaukee got two back in the bottom half on Carlos Santana’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Sal Frelick.

Davis capped a three-run second with his fifth homer to put the Pirates up 6-2. Reynolds’ RBI double accounted for the first run of the inning.

The Brewers loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, but Priester got Joey Wiemer on foul pop to the catcher, fanned Yelich on a called third strike and induced an inning-ending fielder’s choice from William Contreras.

Santana, acquired from Pittsburgh at the deadline, opened the fifth inning with his 14th homer to make it 6-3, chasing Priester. The Pirates starter yielded three runs on five hits in four-plus innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

–Field Level Media