Pirates ride seven-run inning to rout of D-backs

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Suwinski hit a two-run double and Josh Palacios had a two-run single during a seven-run fourth inning for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who trounced the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 13-3 on Friday.

Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer, Ke’Bryan Hayes contributed a two-run single and an RBI double and Palacios and Ji Hwan Bae each had an RBI single for the Pirates, who have won three of four after losing 11 of 12.

Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo (3-3) allowed one run and two hits in six innings, with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Geraldo Perdomo homered and Josh Rojas added a two-run double for the Diamondbacks, who had won five of six.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen (6-2) was rocked for eight runs, five earned, and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings, with two strikeouts and a season-high four walks.

In the second inning, Carlos Santana doubled to right-center and scored on Hayes’ double off the wall in center for a 1-0 Pirates lead.

Arizona tied it in the third when Perdomo hit his fourth homer, to right-center.

With one out in the fourth, Tucupita Marcano walked and Bae doubled to center. Palacios, with his first hit as a Pirate, drove in both with a single to left for a 3-1 lead.

Austin Hedges reached on Rojas’ fielding error at third. Andrew McCutchen walked to load the bases, and Reynolds walked to force in a run. Suwinski doubled to right to drive in Hedges and McCutchen. An out later, Reynolds and Suwinski scored on Hayes’ single up the middle to make it 8-1.

In the fifth, Bae and McCutchen singled before Reynolds hit his sixth homer, his first since April 7, to up the margin to 11-1.

Rojas drove in two in the seventh to make it 11-3 with a two-run double to right. Pittsburgh reliever Duane Underwood Jr. then left because of an arm injury.

With Arizona backup catcher Jose Herrera pitching in the eighth, Pittsburgh tacked on two more on RBI singles by Bae and Palacios.

–Field Level Media