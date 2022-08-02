fbpx
Published August 2, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates reinstate Chase De Jong from injured list

Jul 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chase De Jong (37) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated right-hander Chase De Jong from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

The Pirates also recalled right-hander Colin Holderman from Triple-A Indianapolis, optioned right-hander Johan Oviedo to Indianapolis and assigned infielder Malcom Nunez to Double-A Altoona.

Oviedo and Nunez were acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday in a trade for left-hander Jose Quintana and right-hander Chris Stratton.

De Jong, 31, landed on the IL on July 19 with tendinitis in his left knee. He is 4-0 with a 2.06 ERA in 21 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

Holderman, 26, is 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA in 15 relief appearances this season with the Pirates. He made his MLB debut on May 15.

–Field Level Media

