Pittsburgh Pirates place pitcher JT Brubaker on 15-day IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-hander JT Brubaker on the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Brubaker, 28, is dealing with right arm inflammation and his designation is retroactive to Friday.

Brubaker is 3-12 with a 4.58 ERA in 27 starts this season. He has struck out 145 batters in 141 1/3 innings.

The Pirates recalled right-hander Luis Ortiz from Triple-A Indianapolis again in a corresponding transaction.

Ortiz, 23, made his MLB debut Tuesday and allowed just one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless innings at Cincinnati. He struck out five and walked three but did not get a decision in Pittsburgh’s 1-0 win.

