Pirates place RHP David Bednar (back) on 15-day IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed All-Star closer David Bednar on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with inflammation in his lower back.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 3-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 saves in 40 relief appearances this season. He has struck out 63 batters and walked 14 in 46 2/3 innings.

The Pirates also designated first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo for assignment and recalled infielder Tucupita Marcano and right-hander Yohan Ramirez from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Tsutsugo, 30, batted .171 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 50 games this season. He is a career .197 hitter with 18 homers and 75 RBIs in 182 games with the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Pirates.

Marcano, 22, is batting .229 with two homers and five RBIs in 22 games this season with Pittsburgh.

Ramirez, 27, was acquired in a July 8 trade with Cleveland. He is 1-0 with a 6.97 ERA in eight relief appearances in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners and Guardians.

