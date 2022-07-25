Pirates move Jake Marisnick (toe) to IL, reinstate Bryan Reynolds

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates moved outfielder Jake Marisnick onto the 10-day injured list due to a sprained right big toe and reinstated outfielder Bryan Reynolds from the IL on Monday ahead of their series opener at the Chicago Cubs.

Marisnick’s move to the IL was retroactive to Sunday. He did not play in Pittsburgh’s 6-5 loss to the Miami Marlins Sunday. Reporters in the Pirates’ clubhouse Monday said Marisnick was seen wearing a walking boot.

It was the second time this month that the outfielders swapped places between the injured list and the active roster. On July 11, the Pirates placed Reynolds on the 10-day IL with a strained right oblique, while activating Marisnick from his stint on the 60-day IL following left thumb surgery.

Reynolds, 27, is batting .261 with 15 home runs, 11 doubles and 32 RBIs in 83 games this season. With Pittsburgh standing at 40-56 before Monday’s action, Reynolds — a 2021 All-Star — is viewed as a candidate to be traded before the Aug. 2 deadline.

Marinsick, 31, is in his first year with the Pirates after stints with the Marlins (2013-14), Houston Astros (2014-19), New York Mets (2020), Cubs (2021) and San Diego Padres (2021). In 31 appearances this year, he has averaged .234 at the plate with two home runs and six RBIs.

