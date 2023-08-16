Pirates, Mets vie for series victory in matinee

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It took 16 innings, but the Pittsburgh Pirates finally got rewarded for their patience against the New York Mets.

The Pirates and Mets will each be looking to earn a series win Wednesday afternoon when Pittsburgh visits New York in the finale of a three-game set.

Johan Oviedo (6-12, 4.42 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Pirates against the Mets’ Tylor Megill (6-6, 5.64) in a battle of right-handers.

The Pirates earned a 7-4 win on Tuesday, when pinch hitter Jack Suwinski drew a tiebreaking, bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning.

Pittsburgh went on to score six runs in piecemeal fashion during the inning — three more runs than it scored in the first 15 innings of the series, a span in which the Pirates had nine hits and drew 14 walks.

In the big rally, Andrew McCutchen walked, Connor Joe doubled and Liover Peguero walked to load the bases with one out against Jose Butto. After Suwinski walked against Grant Hartwig, Jared Triolo was hit by a pitch and Peguero scored on a passed ball.

Jason Delay (two-run double) and Bryan Reynolds (RBI triple) added insurance hits.

“I think the biggest thing is you have to stay mentally in the game, and we did that,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “Andy (Haines, the hitting coach,) did a nice job with our hitters, just continuing to be positive. … You have some innings where you’re frustrated because you didn’t score some runs, and you cannot let it get you down.”

Another short effort by a starting pitcher taxed an already depleted Mets bullpen. David Peterson lasted just 3 2/3 innings on Tuesday for New York, which received only three innings from starter Carlos Carrasco in a 7-2 win on Monday. The duo combined to throw 179 pitches while walking nine.

Mets manager Buck Showalter hinted the club likely would need to make a roster move before Megill — who has lasted six innings only three times in 17 starts — takes the mound. Butto, who threw 2 2/3 innings in his first big-league action since May 3, was recalled earlier Tuesday to replace Tyson Miller, who got the win with two scoreless, hitless innings on Monday.

“It’s tough because it really puts a lot of pressure on the long reliever coming in,” Showalter said of seeing starters make early exits. “It’s tough. It’s self-inflicted, though. Pitch better. No one feels worse about it than Carlos and Pete. They know where guys are down in the bullpen, and they want to go as deep as they can.”

Oviedo took a loss on Friday, when he allowed six runs over five innings as the Pirates fell 9-2 to the visiting Cincinnati Reds. He is 0-3 with a 7.31 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.

Megill also lost a start on Friday after surrendering six runs (five earned) over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell 7-0 to the visiting Atlanta Braves. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates, who battered him for nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings on June 9 in Pittsburgh.

–Field Level Media