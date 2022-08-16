Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro suspended for cell-phone incident

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed sum on Tuesday for violating Major League Baseball’s electronic device policy during a game on Aug. 9.

Castro had a cell phone in his back pocket during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks and it fell out as he slid head-first into third base in the fourth inning.

Castro is appealing the suspension so he is eligible to play Tuesday night against the visiting Boston Red Sox.

After the incident, Castro apologized for his actions and Pirates manager Derek Shelton termed it a “mistake.” Shelton said there were no ill intentions.

“It’s horrible that it happened to me,” Castro said at the time through an interpreter. “Obviously, it was very unintentional, I didn’t do this at all in any way or form, it’s something I didn’t even know I had on me.

“And to be completely honest with you, I feel horrible.”

The phone incident happened in Castro’s first game back with the Pirates after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Overall, he is batting .239 with two homers and five RBIs in 27 games for Pittsburgh.

