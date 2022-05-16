Pirates claim C Tyler Heineman off waivers from Blue Jays

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed catcher Tyler Heineman off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday and designated catcher Andrew Knapp for assignment.

Heineman, who will turn 31 next month, has just 30 games of major league experience, 10 of which came for the Blue Jays this season when he hit .267 with one RBI in 15 at-bats. He is a career .221 hitter going back to 2019 with one home run and four RBIs for the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays.

Knapp, 30, played in 11 games for the Pirates this season, with four hits in 31 at-bats. He has 320 major league appearances over six seasons (the first five with the Philadelphia Phillies), and is a .210 hitter with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs.

