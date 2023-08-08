Pirates bring up pitching prospect Colin Selby

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates have promoted right-handed pitcher Colin Selby from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Selby could make his first big-league appearance in Tuesday night’s home game against the Atlanta Braves.

Selby, 25, was selected in the 16th round of the 2018 draft.

He will be joined in Pittsburgh by right-hander Thomas Hatch, claimed off waivers Aug. 6 from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Selby, who posted an ERA of 2.20 at Double-A Altoona in 2022, has made 28 appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, putting up a 3.86 ERA through 30 1/3 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .176 batting average.

Hatch, 28, has appeared in 27 games (four starts) in his major league career, posting a 5.40 ERA in parts of four seasons with Toronto.

In corresponding moves, the Pirates optioned right-handers Osvaldo Bido and Yerry De Los Santos to Triple-A.

