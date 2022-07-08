Pirates activate shortstop Kevin Newman, acquire pitcher Yohan Ramirez

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a series of moves Friday, highlighted by the reinstatement of starting shortstop Kevin Newman from the 60-day injured list and acquiring right-hander Yohan Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations.

Ramirez was immediately optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was joined by outfielder Bligh Madris and right-hander Bryse Wilson, the latter whom served as Pittsburgh’s 27th player during its doubleheader at Cincinnati on Thursday.

Additionally, left-hander Aaron Fletcher was designated for assignment to make room for Ramirez on the team’s 40-man roster. Catcher Tyler Heineman was also moved from the Pirates’ paternity list to the family medical emergency list.

Newman, 28, last played on April 26 when he suffered a strained left groin in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers. He owns a .250 batting average with no homers and eight RBIs in 14 games this season. He’s a career .257 hitter with 18 home runs and 23 stolen bases in his five-year career.

Ramirez, 27, joins his third organization this season. He began the year with the Seattle Mariners, where he made seven of his eight appearances before being traded to Cleveland, also for cash. After one outing with the Guardians, he was again DFA’d and dealt. He is 1-0 with a 6.97 ERA this season, and has a career 3.99 ERA in 49 career games over three seasons, all in relief.

Fletcher, 26, has pitched in nine games for the Pirates (0-1, 6.94) in 2022, his third year in the majors. He spent his first two seasons (2020-21) with the Mariners.

The rookie Madris, 26, hit .259 with five doubles, a home run, six RBIs in 15 games this season with Pittsburgh. He was originally a ninth-round pick in the 2017 draft.

Wilson, 24, started the second game of Thursday’s twin bill against the Reds, allowing four runs (one earned) over 6 2/3 innings of a 5-1 loss. He is 1-5 with a 6.60 ERA in 11 games (eight starts) with the Pirates this season.

–Field Level Media