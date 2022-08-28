Pittsburgh Pirates activate newly acquired pitcher Robert Stephenson

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates activated Robert Stephenson and placed fellow right-hander JT Brubaker on the paternity list Sunday.

The Pirates claimed Stephenson off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. He was available for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia.

Stephenson, 29, was 2-1 with a 6.04 ERA in 45 relief appearances this season with Colorado.

He is 14-15 with a 4.97 ERA and two saves in 198 games (22 starts) with the Cincinnati Reds (2016-20) and Rockies.

Brubaker, 28, is 3-11 with a 4.39 ERA in 24 starts this season.

–Field Level Media