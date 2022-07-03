Pirates acquire left-handed pitcher Manny Banuelos from Yankees

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired left-hander Manny Banuelos from the New York Yankees on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.

Banuelos, 31, posted a 2.16 ERA with one save and no decisions in four appearances this season with the Yankees.

He owns a career record of 4-8 with a 5.91 ERA in 27 games (14 starts) with the Atlanta Braves (2015), Chicago White Sox (2019) and Yankees (2022). He has 71 strikeouts and 48 walks in 85 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh also reinstated right-hander Zach Thompson (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday’s series finale against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates also reinstated Duane Underwood from the COVID injured list, placed fellow right-hander Yerry De Los Santos on the same list, and optioned right-hander Bryse Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis.

