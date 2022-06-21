Pirates acquire LHP Eric Stout from Cubs for cash

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired left-hander Eric Stout from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations on Tuesday.

The Pirates optioned the 29-year-old reliever to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Stout allowed two runs on three hits in 3 2/3 innings in two relief appearances this season for the Cubs.

He previously pitched for the Kansas City Royals in 2018 and posted a 23.14 ERA in three games (2 1/3 innings).

Stout’s career numbers in the minors include a 23-18 record with a 4.39 ERA and 17 saves in 202 games (19 starts) since 2014.

–Field Level Media