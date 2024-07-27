Phoenix Suns make a surprisingly savvy move, land the best point guard left in NBA free agency

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, the Phoenix Suns made a notable move for a player with upside and the potential to flourish on a team with a trio of elite scorers.

This has been a relatively quiet offseason for the Suns. And that isn’t a surprise. Due to the massive contracts of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, the franchise is handcuffed in making any major moves. Especially if they are unwilling to trade any of those gifted scorers.

Also Read: Where do the Phoenix Suns land in our latest NBA power rankings?

However, they were able to make a savvy move today that could pay major dividends next season. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski was one of the first to report that the team had agreed with free agent point guard Tyus Jones on a one-year deal worth $3.3 million.

“The chance to play for the Phoenix Suns made the most sense on a lot of levels to me and my family,” Jones said in a statement to ESPN. “Beginning with the way [governor] Mat Ishbia and the front office recruited me to how coach [Mike Budenholzer] showed me how I can significantly impact a team that has a real opportunity to challenge for an NBA title as their starting point guard.

“My agent walked me and my family through multiple free agent offers and sign-and-trade proposals at a number of different financial levels, but the Suns’ opportunity is where I can best maximize my value for a return to free agency next year.”

Tyus Jones stats (2023-24): 12.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 7.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, 41% 3PT

Why is Tyus Jones a big move for the Phoenix Suns?

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

When the Washington Wizards made a trade for Jones last summer, it was seen as a big win for the organization. However, the Wiz were a disaster last season and the 28-year-old was viewed as expendable this summer. Nevertheless, he was still able to post just over seven assists and 12 points in 29.3 minutes per game in 2023-24.

Jones is a traditional point guard and in a lineup with three gifted scorers, he can play to his strengths in Phoenix. As opposed to being asked to stretch his game beyond where it should be. Furthermore, bringing in a reliable ball handler means less of that for top star Devin Booker and frees him up to focus more on getting shots.

Jones is also a solid defender and shot an impressive 41% from three last season. Meaning when players like Durant and Booker do have the ball in their hands, the first-round pick in 2015 gives the Suns another nice threat from beyond the arc. Being on a prove-it deal is another plus, however, if he does succeed the team could lose him in free agency next year.

Also Read: Phoenix Suns reportedly overpaid Josh Okogie so they can trade for a better player