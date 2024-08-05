Kevin Durant reportedly likely to sign contract extension with the Phoenix Suns

Earlier this offseason, there was talk of the Phoenix Suns potentially trading star forward Kevin Durant. The team was coming off an ugly first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, reports of drama behind the scenes were made public during the 2023-24 campaign.

Phoenix pushed back against these rumors. And once the team replaced head coach Frank Vogel with Mike Budenholzer, it became clear that KD was not going to be moved.

So, what now?

The Suns are planning to run it back with the big three of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal after they rarely played together last season.

We also have a relatively big update on Durant’s future in the desert via Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein.

“He’s focused on the Olympics, but we’re always having dialogue. The relationship is what matters the most. The relationship is in a great spot,”Bartelstein said of Kevin Durant, via AZ Central. “I talk to (Durant’s agent) Rich Kleiman, who works with Kevin, all the time. Conversations are great not just on extension stuff, but on all things that have been going on.”

Potential Kevin Durant contract extension with the Phoenix Suns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Indeed. Durant is with Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Paris. They are preparing for a quarterfinal matchup against Brazil on Tuesday.

Once their trek to France comes to a conclusion, the focus will certainly turn to an extension for Durant. He’s eligible to sign a one-year, $59.7 million deal that would run through the 2026-27 season for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

This would make KD the second highest-paid player in the NBA on a per-year basis behind Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant stats (2023-24): 27.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.0 APG, 52% FG, 41% 3-point

The pressure is squarely going to be on the shoulders of the 35-year-old Durant this coming season. Further struggles in Phoenix could lead to a premature ending of their marriage regardless of a potential extension.