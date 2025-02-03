Phoenix Suns listening to trade offers involving top All-Star

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Feb. 6 is quickly approaching, and NBA trade rumors involving the Phoenix Suns are heating up. Though they didn’t land Luka Doncic or De’Aaron Fox, the Suns could still be making progress on a trade that involves an All-Star.

Yet, most of those deals have been focused on the possibility that Bradley Beal gets shipped out, potentially for another multi-time All-Star like Jimmy Butler. However, the latest Suns rumor suggests the team is open to dealing one of their other franchise cornerstones instead.

Phoenix Suns taking trade calls on Kevin Durant

The NBA landscape has already seen two blockbuster trades — one for Luka Doncic and another for De’Aaron Fox, which included Zach LaVine too.

Now, it could be the Phoenix Suns’ turn to shock the world.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer via Marc Stein’s The Stein Line, the Suns have even been listening to Kevin Durant trade offers ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

“Phoenix, entering Monday’s business, continued to signal that it does not plan to move Durant before the deadline, sources said, but the Suns are believed to be listening at the very least to various teams’ pitches for the 35-year-old scoring legend. Durant, meanwhile, is said to be aware of all this.” Fischer on Phoenix Suns/Kevin Durant trade