Phoenix Suns listening to trade offers involving top All-Star

Feb. 6 is quickly approaching, and NBA trade rumors involving the Phoenix Suns are heating up. Though they didn’t land Luka Doncic or De’Aaron Fox, the Suns could still be making progress on a trade that involves an All-Star.
Yet, most of those deals have been focused on the possibility that Bradley Beal gets shipped out, potentially for another multi-time All-Star like Jimmy Butler. However, the latest Suns rumor suggests the team is open to dealing one of their other franchise cornerstones instead.
Phoenix Suns taking trade calls on Kevin Durant
The NBA landscape has already seen two blockbuster trades — one for Luka Doncic and another for De’Aaron Fox, which included Zach LaVine too.
Now, it could be the Phoenix Suns’ turn to shock the world.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer via Marc Stein’s The Stein Line, the Suns have even been listening to Kevin Durant trade offers ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
Just because the Suns are open to hearing trade offers, it doesn’t mean they’re actively looking to get him off the roster. They may simply be considering all their options in what’s been a busy week around the league.
The possibility of a Durant trade seems incredibly unlikely ahead of the deadline, yet many would have said the same thing about Doncic too. Yet, we’d imagine the only way Durant gets dealt is if it meant the Suns can bring back an even bigger/better star in the near future.
