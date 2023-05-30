Phoenix Suns narrow down coaching search to three finalists

Coach Monty Williams apparently didn’t live up to expectations in the playoffs, failing to take a Phoenix Suns roster led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant past the Western Conference Semifinals. Williams has since been let go.

Ever since his dismissal, the Suns have been working overtime to identify their next head coach. Whoever lands the top job will have expectations of delivering the first NBA championship in the Suns’ history.

But after swinging a blockbuster for Durant while spending extra to retain DeAndre Ayton last summer, the Suns have a roster built to compete, so getting the right coach in charge is crucial.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, the Suns have finally narrowed down their coaching search to a list of three finalists.

Doc Rivers, former Philadelphia 76ers head coach

Frank Vogel, former Los Angeles Lakers head coach

Kevin Young, current Phoenix Suns assistant

Gambadoro adds that a decision could be made by the end of the week.

Another candidate who was linked to the vacancy was Nick Nurse. But he has since been hired on as the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers and was never officially offered a position with the Suns.

So it seems the Suns are left with three final coaching candidates. Will they opt for experienced coaches who already have an NBA championship to their name or take a gamble on Young, a coach they already are quite familiar with? We should have our answer soon enough.

