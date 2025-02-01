Phoenix Suns and Golden State ‘most likely’ trade destination for 6x All-Star

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline is approaching quickly. Some teams have already made moves, while others, like the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, are still working to negotiate a trade.

Yet, now the Suns and Warriors could be competing to complete a blockbuster trade for a five-time All-NBA talent.

Suns and Warriors named frontrunners in Jimmy Butler trade

The NBA’s worst-kept secret is that the Miami Heat are trying to trade Jimmy Butler. He’s already been suspended three times and has played in only 25 out of the team’s 46 games. Most importantly, he has a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, which he’s expected to opt out of and become a free agent once this season ends.

Thus, if the Heat are truly done with Butler, and all indications say they are, then trading the six-time All-Star now would be more advantageous than waiting until the offseason. However, the Heat are being patient, hoping a stronger trade offer arrives ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

According to the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are the two teams to watch closely regarding a possible Butler trade.

The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors are still considered the two most likely trade destinations for Butler at this point, according to league sources. Chiang on latest Jimmy Butler trade rumors

The Suns and Warriors have long been involved in the Butler trade sweepstakes, so this is nothing new. Yet, with the deadline bearing down upon the NBA, the two teams could ramp up their efforts in the next few days.

