Phillies win rain-shortened series finale over Nationals

Bryson Stott and Kyle Schwarber drove in three runs apiece and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies secured a much-needed victory, beating the Washington Nationals 8-1 in a rain-shortened, six-inning game Sunday afternoon.

Zack Wheeler pitched five shutout innings as the Phillies won for just the third time in their last nine games. They have back-to-back wins after securing the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader between the teams.

The Phillies (86-73), who went 16-3 this year against Washington, are contending for a National League wild-card spot. They finish the regular season at American League West champion Houston for three games beginning Monday night.

A rain delay began after the sixth inning and the game didn’t resume.

It was a dreary home finale for the Nationals (55-104), who’ll finish their season with three road games against the New York Mets. Washington went 26-55 in home games.

Wheeler (12-7) allowed just two hits without a walk while striking out seven.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin (6-19) took the loss, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He lost his last two decisions of the season, both times to the Phillies.

Stott had the first three RBIs of the game, with a second-inning groundout and a two-run double in the fourth inning. Schwarber knocked in three runs with a fifth-inning single.

Philadelphia’s lead grew to 8-0 with J.T. Realmuto’s sixth-inning solo home run off reliever Jordan Weems. It was Realmuto’s 22nd blast of the season.

The Nationals broke up the shutout bid with a run in the bottom of the sixth on Joey Meneses’ groundout. Reliever Andrew Bellatti gave up the run in what became a combined three-hitter.

Schwarber, the lead-off batter, joined Jean Segura, Matt Vierling and Stott — who batted Nos. 7-9 in the order — with two hits.

The Phillies won three of the four games in the series. Washington has dropped its last four series.

