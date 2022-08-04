Phillies top Nationals in rain-shortened contest

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Bohm hit a home run and drove in three runs in a rain-shortened game as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Thursday.

Rhys Hoskins added a solo home run, single and two RBI for the Phillies, who have won seven of their last eight games.

Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard allowed 11 hits and four runs in five innings in his debut since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels before the trade deadline. Syndergaard (6-8) struck out two and walked none.

The game was delayed at 8:47 p.m. with the Phillies ahead 5-4 after finishing the top of the fifth inning. After slightly more than two hours, the game was called.

Yadiel Hernandez and Luke Voit each led the Nationals with two hits and an RBI.

Victor Robles had two hits each for the Nationals, who fell to 36-71. It’s the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Nationals starter Paolo Espino gave up seven hits and five runs in four innings. Espino (0-4) struck out three and walked none.

The Nationals went ahead 1-0 in the first inning when Voit, in his debut with Washington after being acquired from the San Diego Padres, blooped an RBI single to left field.

In the bottom of the first, Hoskins blasted a solo homer to left and the game was tied at 1.

When Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI single in the second, the Nationals took a 2-1 lead.

Hoskins added an RBI single and Bohm followed with a three-run homer in the third for a 5-2 Phillies advantage.

Yadiel Hernandez ripped an RBI single in the fifth and Syndergaard threw a wild pitch to close the Nationals within 5-4. Josh Palacios flied out to Nick Castellanos in right who then doubled off Yadiel Hernandez trying to score.

That double play, coupled with the rain, propelled the Phillies to a win.

