Phillies stun Josh Hader, Brewers with two ninth-inning HRs

Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling homered in the ninth inning for the first runs all season off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Brewers on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Bohm tied it with a leadoff homer, his fourth, off Hader (0-1), who Sunday had tied the major league record of 40 consecutive scoreless appearances, dating back to July 28 of last season.

After Bryson Stott flied out, pinch-hitter Vierling ripped a 1-2 pitch 416 feet to left-center for his first homer. It was the first blown save for Hader, who had converted his first 18 opportunities this season and 32 straight overall.

Corey Knebel walked the bases loaded in the ninth, but he struck out Pablo Reyes for his 10th save in 13 chances. Ranger Suarez allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking none. Connor Brogdon (1-0) tossed a scoreless eighth.

Philadelphia, coming off a three-game sweep of the Angels, is unbeaten in four games under interim manager Rob Thomson, who took over when Joe Girardi was fired last week.

Jason Alexander, making his second big league start for Milwaukee, battled through five innings, allowing seven hits and two walks, but left with a 2-1 lead. Hoby Milner, Brad Boxberger and Devin Williams each followed with a scoreless inning before giving way to Hader.

Milwaukee went up 2-1 in the fourth. Christian Yelich singled to open the frame and advanced on a wild pitch with two outs. Rowdy Tellez then sliced an opposite-field double to left.

Philadelphia loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but J.T. Realmuto bounced into an inning-ending double play.

The Phillies tied it 1-1 in the third on Bryce Harper’s sacrifice fly to left.

Milwaukee scored in the first when Yelich dribbled an infield single to the left side and Andrew McCutchen followed with a double to left.

